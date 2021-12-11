Splinterlands (SPS) Achieves Market Cap of $36.07 Million

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. Splinterlands has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00056781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.18 or 0.08168224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00081964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,910.74 or 0.99575329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00056401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002775 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars.

