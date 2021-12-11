Spore (SPORE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16,721.00

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 11th. One Spore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spore has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Spore has a market cap of $5.16 million and approximately $16,721.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040491 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.78 or 0.00211503 BTC.

Spore Profile

SPORE is a coin. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject . The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Buying and Selling Spore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

