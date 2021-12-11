Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 79,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $188,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $17.13 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

