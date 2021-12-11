SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.10. 886,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,009. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.08 and its 200-day moving average is $74.61. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $80.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,504 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,955,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,411,000 after purchasing an additional 88,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,556,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,416,000 after purchasing an additional 442,246 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,816,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,892,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,076,000 after purchasing an additional 342,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

