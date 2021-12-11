St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,498.75 ($19.87).

STJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded St. James’s Place to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,837 ($24.36) to GBX 1,700 ($22.54) in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($21.77) to GBX 1,635 ($21.68) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,770 ($23.47) to GBX 1,800 ($23.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of STJ opened at GBX 1,608.50 ($21.33) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,549.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,537.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 1,074.50 ($14.25) and a one year high of GBX 1,697 ($22.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.13.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

