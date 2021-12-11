Stacks Price Hits $2.14 on Top Exchanges (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for $2.14 or 0.00004339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a total market cap of $2.76 billion and $51.05 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00056212 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.06 or 0.00121566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.92 or 0.00173921 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000556 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00023493 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.18 or 0.08204592 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,038,520 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

