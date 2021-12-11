Stakinglab (LABX) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 48.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $198.20 and approximately $15.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded down 66.1% against the dollar. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00042067 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

