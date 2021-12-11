Standard Protocol Trading 15.7% Lower This Week (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.43 million and approximately $486,265.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00056750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.59 or 0.08248989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00081223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00057832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,165.47 or 0.99952378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

