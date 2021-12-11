Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Market Capitalization Hits $143.33 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $143.33 million and approximately $15.16 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,893,221 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

