Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,684,123,000 after purchasing an additional 151,057 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $752,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,163,000 after buying an additional 91,648 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,140,000 after buying an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.36.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $194.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.65 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.