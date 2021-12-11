Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.20. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

