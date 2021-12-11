Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) and Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Financial Comparison

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) and Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Algoma Steel Group and Steel Dynamics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algoma Steel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Steel Dynamics 0 3 7 0 2.70

Algoma Steel Group currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.36%. Steel Dynamics has a consensus target price of $73.30, indicating a potential upside of 22.02%. Given Algoma Steel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Algoma Steel Group is more favorable than Steel Dynamics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and Steel Dynamics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A $230,000.00 N/A N/A Steel Dynamics $9.60 billion 1.24 $550.82 million $11.09 5.42

Steel Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Algoma Steel Group.

Profitability

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and Steel Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A N/A Steel Dynamics 14.72% 50.02% 22.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.6% of Algoma Steel Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Steel Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Steel Dynamics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Steel Dynamics beats Algoma Steel Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc. engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting. The Metals Recycling Operations segment provides ferrous and non-ferrous scrap recycling, scrap management, transportation, and brokerage products and services. The Steel Fabrication Operations segment offers steel joists, girders, and steel deck, including specialty deck. The company was founded by Keith E. Busse, Mark D. Millett, Richard P. Teets, and John C. Bates in 1993 and is headquartered in Fort Wayne, IN.

