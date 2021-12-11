Stellar 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $436.19 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and approximately $436.19 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056609 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00119403 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00171279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003105 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00022879 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,989.50 or 0.08202935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00081980 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,480 coins and its circulating supply is 24,628,383,914 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

