Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.47. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $27.57.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $76,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,554 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 143.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

