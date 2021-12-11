stETH (Lido) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $163.27 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00056246 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.45 or 0.08156578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00081142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,288.03 or 1.00043931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00055888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00018912 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

