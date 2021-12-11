stETH Price Reaches $704.92 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH coin can currently be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056127 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.57 or 0.08147187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00080633 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,262.30 or 1.00097796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00056063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002754 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

