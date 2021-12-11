Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $515.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will announce $515.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $519.00 million and the lowest is $512.20 million. Stitch Fix reported sales of $504.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SFIX shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,322,421.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,394 over the last 90 days. 27.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.69. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.78 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

