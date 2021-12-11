STM Group (LON:STM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.45

STM Group Plc (LON:STM)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.45 ($0.44) and traded as high as GBX 33.52 ($0.44). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 33 ($0.44), with a volume of 14,602 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.76%. STM Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, insider Alan Roy Kentish bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £93,000 ($123,325.82).

STM Group Company Profile (LON:STM)

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Spain, the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services, as well as company and trust management services.

