STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,886 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 42,900 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STM. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

NYSE STM opened at $48.39 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $52.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.48.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

