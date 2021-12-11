StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,238 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.12% of StoneX Group worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $407,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 3,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $247,680.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,714 shares of company stock worth $856,842 and have sold 60,035 shares worth $4,019,098. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $59.81 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $72.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.16.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.