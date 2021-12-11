Storj (STORJ) Market Capitalization Tops $588.23 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last week, Storj has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for about $1.67 or 0.00003396 BTC on major exchanges. Storj has a market capitalization of $588.23 million and $36.70 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00040189 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 351,538,012 coins. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

