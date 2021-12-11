StrongHands (SHND) Tops One Day Volume of $107.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 40.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 11th. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $428,491.74 and $107.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000176 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,369,568 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.