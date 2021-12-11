Strs Ohio Acquires 113,700 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 605,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.27% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $19,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,612 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,064 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,869,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,709,000 after acquiring an additional 647,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,548,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,910,000 after acquiring an additional 277,564 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSC. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.