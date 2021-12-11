Strs Ohio Acquires 6,500 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.09% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $20,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

FLT stock opened at $222.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.27.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

