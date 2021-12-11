Strs Ohio Buys 27,539 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,539 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of UDR worth $19,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in UDR by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.9% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UDR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDR opened at $58.38 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $59.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 725.04%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.