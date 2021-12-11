Strs Ohio Buys 40,000 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of TransUnion worth $18,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 82.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRU opened at $116.42 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.11 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.30 and its 200 day moving average is $114.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

