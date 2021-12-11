Strs Ohio Buys 9,800 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.30% of Medpace worth $20,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 13,962.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $204.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.32. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.74 and a 1-year high of $231.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.58 and its 200 day moving average is $190.90.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,578 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total value of $3,108,904.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,520 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total value of $3,922,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,178 shares of company stock worth $19,119,600. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

