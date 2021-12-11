Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of Darden Restaurants worth $20,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 192,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 96.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of DRI opened at $151.81 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.75 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 70.51%.
In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,441. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.
DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.60.
About Darden Restaurants
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
