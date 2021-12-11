Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of Darden Restaurants worth $20,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 192,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 96.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of DRI opened at $151.81 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.75 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,441. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.60.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.