Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,717 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eaton were worth $19,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,389 shares of company stock worth $31,055,080 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Eaton stock opened at $170.46 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $113.79 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.