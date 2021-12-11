Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,435,352 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 126,170 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $20,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

