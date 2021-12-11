Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $24,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RCL opened at $75.50 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $64.20 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.31.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The company had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.62) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

