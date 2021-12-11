Strs Ohio Grows Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,483 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.20% of Tapestry worth $20,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Tapestry by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,480 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.