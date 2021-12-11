Strs Ohio Has $17.99 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Zebra Technologies worth $17,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.43.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total transaction of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $8,016,387 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $614.55 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $363.00 and a one year high of $615.00. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $562.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $549.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.