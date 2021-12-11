Strs Ohio Has $20.05 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $20,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 325.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 35,072 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 669.7% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 423.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock opened at $72.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 16.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

