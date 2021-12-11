Strs Ohio Has $20.29 Million Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Strs Ohio cut its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.21% of CubeSmart worth $20,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,754,000 after buying an additional 96,380 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 40,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 22,196 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 415,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,255,000 after purchasing an additional 62,884 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 298,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.64%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

