Strs Ohio Has $20.34 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,461 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,705,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,360,245,000 after buying an additional 530,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,836,000 after buying an additional 145,993 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,153,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,897,000 after buying an additional 297,171 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,806,662 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,908,000 after buying an additional 63,271 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,733,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,238,000 after purchasing an additional 694,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $208.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.74.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

