Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,243 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $16,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,400,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,343,000 after buying an additional 227,161 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,046,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,508,000 after buying an additional 1,870,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after buying an additional 2,921,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,267,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,369,000 after buying an additional 420,651 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $79.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $44.91 and a 1 year high of $81.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.