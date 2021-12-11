Strs Ohio Purchases 249,005 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,005 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.20% of Steel Dynamics worth $24,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STLD opened at $60.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.02 and a 200-day moving average of $63.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

