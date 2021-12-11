Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,298 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $17,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 6.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 256.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,433,000 after buying an additional 66,731 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 497.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 40.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 192.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $371.24 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $350.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.50.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total transaction of $19,668,611.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $5,135,022.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 805,567 shares of company stock worth $275,654,001 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

