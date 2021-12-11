Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,170 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Illumina were worth $19,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Illumina by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 387,993 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $157,374,000 after purchasing an additional 60,848 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $429.75.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total value of $118,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,899,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $374.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.97 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $391.10 and a 200 day moving average of $437.78.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

