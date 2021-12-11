Strs Ohio Sells 3,233 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $17,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 172.8% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.0% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $372.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $198.80 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $410.05 and a 200-day moving average of $344.07.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.53.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

