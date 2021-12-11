Strs Ohio Sells 36,701 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 360,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,701 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Exelon were worth $17,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 81.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 108.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

In other news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $53.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.96. The firm has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $54.86.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

