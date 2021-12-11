Strs Ohio Sells 53,595 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,595 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $19,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 60.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $144.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.10, a PEG ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.51 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

In other DocuSign news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 33,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

