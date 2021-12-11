Strs Ohio Sells 8,028 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 484,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,028 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $18,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 102,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.34.

NYSE AMH opened at $41.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

