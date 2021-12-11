Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.09% of D.R. Horton worth $27,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in D.R. Horton by 96.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 10.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 9.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $109.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.01 and a 200-day moving average of $92.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $109.76.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.64.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,936 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

