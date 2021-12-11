Student Coin Market Capitalization Tops $24.44 Million (STC)

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. In the last seven days, Student Coin has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Student Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Student Coin has a market capitalization of $24.44 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00039848 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Student Coin Coin Profile

Student Coin is a coin. It launched on June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. The official website for Student Coin is bitjob.io . Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC . Student Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

Student Coin Coin Trading

