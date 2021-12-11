Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,110,780 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 711,240 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Ford Motor worth $171,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Ford Motor by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Ford Motor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 13,715 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

