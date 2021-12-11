Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,536,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,095 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of MetLife worth $156,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 94,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 84,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

MetLife stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

