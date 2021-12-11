Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $160.45 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,660,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,269 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Marvell Technology worth $160,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after buying an additional 16,279,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after buying an additional 11,621,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after buying an additional 7,520,258 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after buying an additional 3,904,203 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $12,450,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 562,851 shares of company stock valued at $42,563,258 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $89.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.52. The company has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of -167.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

