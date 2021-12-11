Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $165.19 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,086,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.44% of Travelers Companies worth $165,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,701,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 907.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRV. Wolfe Research began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.40.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $154.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $133.12 and a one year high of $163.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.19.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.